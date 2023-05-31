Hyundai to Launch an Uber-Expensive Electric Bicycle

Electric bikes and other lightweight electric vehicles (EVs) are shaping future mobility. While they may not replace cars or motorcycles, they’re a compelling alternative, especially for urbanites.
Major automakers such as Porsche, Yamaha, Ducati, Mercedes-AMG, etc. have been experimenting with light e-mobility. Hyundai is the latest automaker to enter this market.
The Korean automotive giant has collaborated with Spanish e-bike brand Rayvolt to create a limited-edition version of the popular eXXite Next electric bike.
The bike’s EPAC 250-watt hub motor produces 50 Newton meters of torque, which allows for a top speed of 25 mph. The torque sensor on the e-bike ensures smooth power delivery. The seat post hides a removable 36-volt, 14-ampere-hour battery. This should last 50 miles per charge.
Rayvolt’s iRBS and back-pedal braking system are other techy features. A simple control panel on the handlebar lets riders change bike settings and monitor speed, battery life, and assist mode.
The Hyundai-branded eXXite Next electric bike will be sold exclusively in France. The company already has a great selection of electric cars, so adding this stylish electric bicycle will attract city dwellers.
Although, the will only appeal to a small number of buyers as it costs a whopping Rs. 1.06 million. For that money, one can easily get a used car in a running condition.