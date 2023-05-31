Pakistan to Face Malaysia in Semi-Final of Junior Hockey Asia Cup Today

In a highly anticipated encounter, Pakistan will come face to face against Malaysia in the second semi-final of the ongoing Junior Hockey Asia in Salalah, Oman today.

The winner will face either India or Korea, who are set to clash in the first semi-final today, while the losing side will compete in the third and fourth-place match.

In a thrilling conclusion to the pool matches, Pakistan secured their spot in the semi-final after defeating Japan by 3-2, thanks to Abdul Wahab, who performed well for the team.

Wahab emerged as the star, scoring two goals for Pakistan while his exceptional prowess on the field was complemented by the contribution of Arbaaz Ahmed, who scored one goal.

However, Japan made its intentions clear from the onset. In a stunning display of their own capabilities, they took the lead within the second minute of the crucial encounter.

ALSO READ Pakistan Signs Visa Waiver Agreement With a European Country

Kompi Yoshida, who seemed in supreme touch, seized the opportunity for his side and successfully converted a penalty corner, giving Japan an early advantage over Pakistan.

Pakistan only needed to avoid defeat in their final pool match to secure their qualification for the Junior World Cup, following a draw in their earlier encounter with India.