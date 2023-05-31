University of Karachi Approves MPhil and Ph.D. Admissions for 2023

University of Karachi’s Board of Higher Education and Research has approved the admission process for MPhil and Ph.D. programs for 2023. Admissions are set to begin on 4 June.

A meeting was held at the University of Karachi led by Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr. Khalid Iraqi where the admission process was approved. They will follow the existing admission policy of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) since the commission’s approved admission policy has not been officially announced.

According to Dr. Anila Amber Malik, the admission test is likely to take place in July after Eid-ul-Azha. Candidates must score at least 50 percent to pass. Classes are expected to start in late July, but not all departments will offer MPhil/Ph.D. admissions. For example, the Faculty of Law does not have the required three Ph.D. faculty members.

During the meeting, Dr. Malik was appointed as the convener for the MPhil/Ph.D. program. A posthumous Ph.D. degree in Chemistry was also recommended for a late candidate whose reports were positive but could not complete an oral examination. The matter has been forwarded to the syndicate for approval.