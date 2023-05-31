vivo’s 5G Talk Event – A Glimpse into a Boundless, Intelligent World Powered by 5G

The leading consumer technology brand, vivo, organized a virtual event titled ‘vivo 5G Talk’.

The event aimed to stimulate conversations around enhanced connectivity in South Asia and brought together industry experts from Pakistan and Nepal to discuss the region’s current state of 5G technology and its potential to transform businesses and enhance living standards.

The event was held live through a conference call between 5G industry experts from both countries.

The ‘5G Talk’ initiative aims to promote telecommunication technology development through constructive conversations. The talk, themed ‘Bringing you a Boundless, Intelligent World,’ explored different aspects of the diverse telecommunication ecosystem, providing a holistic and cohesive platform for cross-sectoral engagement.

The virtual event featured a panel of six experts from Pakistan and Nepal who engaged in an insightful conversation on how 5G technology can transform businesses and everyday lives in the region.

The panel included eminent experts on the subject, such as Parvez Iftikhar, International Consultant on ICT Policy and Regulation; Khalid Khan, Founder and Chairman of Central Asian Cellular Forum; Asif Aziz, Chief Business Officer at Jazz, Pakistan; Niraj Bhusal, Non-Gazetted I, Ministry of Finance, Nepal; Muhammad Adeel Israr, Chief Technology and Enterprise Business Officer of NCELL Axiata, Nepal, and Lead CTO, Group Operations at Axiata; and Minu Pradhan, Director at Nepal Telecom.

This exciting event was characterized by positive discussions about the potential applications of 5G technology in developing countries like Pakistan. 5G truly can be a game-changer by offering disruptive and feasible solutions to critical societal challenge areas such as remote healthcare and education, agriculture, and disaster recovery, as well as the establishment of novel business models that could significantly contribute to the GDP of developing economies.

In line with the theme of creating ‘a boundless, intelligent world’, the experts also emphasized the importance of creating an ecosystem that fosters innovation, knowledge sharing, and entrepreneurship through the development of necessary infrastructure and effective regulatory policies, especially to combat key challenges associated with 5G rollout, such as geographical barriers and spectrum affordability. Further, they highlighted the essential need for collaboration between the public and private sectors in developing South Asian economies to optimize the true effectiveness of 5G in these regions.

The event was graced by the presence of Rakesh Tamrakar, a leading specialist at vivo Communications Research Institute and a notable industry expert with an illustrious career in the telecommunications industry.

He shared his insights during the panel, acknowledging that while Asia has experienced substantial growth, it is yet to fully reap the benefits of 5G deployment. His remarks reflected vivo’s commitment to advancing the 5G revolution and empowering communities to thrive in the new digital landscape.

vivo has been at the forefront of efforts around 5G development since the technology’s inception. The X and V series, which are among the thinnest 5G phones available, offer exceptional power-saving features and reliable connectivity, thanks to the company’s robust research and development infrastructure.

With a dedicated team of over 100 experts focused on 5G research, vivo is one of the few smartphone brands contributing to 3GPP standards, a collective of standards organizations developing protocols for mobile telecommunications. With its extensive research and development efforts, the brand has also worked on a significant number of 5G proposals and invention patents.

The event was interesting and enriching and certainly added to my knowledge of 5G technology.

Events such as these are vital to our country’s growth story and are effective methods of shifting the discourse around communications technology to the next level, shifting from the incumbent 4G to the high-end, limitless, and ingenious world of 5G.