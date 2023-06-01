CDA Sells 17 Commercial Plots Worth Billions in Just 3 Days

Capital Development Authority has concluded its three-day commercial plots auction in Islamabad. 17 plots were sold at Rs 19.325 billion in the third-day commercial plot auction.

The auction was overseen by the auction committee headed by the CDA Member Finance. The committee made effective arrangements to make the public auction transparent and competitive atmosphere.

Due to which the investors increased their participation in the bid and their choice. Acquired Plots. Chairman CDA Capt. (Retd.) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal appreciated the effective steps, transparency and successful public auction taken by the Auction Committee.

It was clear that commercial plots of different categories in different commercial areas of Islamabad remained the focus of the attention of investors on the third day of the auction.

The CDA administration said the proceeds from the auction will be used to accelerate the city’s development activities. Especially long-shattered development activities will be completed on a priority basis.