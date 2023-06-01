Islamabad Announces Summer Holidays for Schools and Colleges

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jun 1, 2023 | 1:44 pm

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced the summer vacation schedule for all model schools, colleges, and ex-FG colleges operating under its jurisdiction.

According to the details, the summer vacation will start on 10 June and end on 31 July. The academic process will resume on 1 August.

ALSO READ

During the summer vacations, following activities will take place in all educational institutions:

  • Physical verification of stock/stock checking
  • Repair and maintenance of furniture/building/playgrounds
  • In-house CDP in the last week of July

Here is the official notification.

ALSO READ

Last month, the Punjab government announced summer vacation schedule for schools all over the province. The School Education Department (SED) finalized the summer holidays, starting on 6 June. The holidays will end on 20 August and the academic process will resume on 21 August.

The Sindh government had also announced summer vacation schedule for schools and colleges in the province. The holidays will start on 1 June and end on 31 July. The education institutions will reopen on 1 August.

Haroon Hayder

lens

Hailee Steinfeld Rocks Denim Chic at ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Premiere
Read more in lens

proproperty

Lack of Investor Interest: Only One Plot Auctioned in Three-Day Capital Auction
Read more in proproperty
close
>