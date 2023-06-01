Islamabad Announces Summer Holidays for Schools and Colleges

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced the summer vacation schedule for all model schools, colleges, and ex-FG colleges operating under its jurisdiction.

According to the details, the summer vacation will start on 10 June and end on 31 July. The academic process will resume on 1 August.

During the summer vacations, following activities will take place in all educational institutions:

Physical verification of stock/stock checking

Repair and maintenance of furniture/building/playgrounds

In-house CDP in the last week of July

Here is the official notification.

Last month, the Punjab government announced summer vacation schedule for schools all over the province. The School Education Department (SED) finalized the summer holidays, starting on 6 June. The holidays will end on 20 August and the academic process will resume on 21 August.

The Sindh government had also announced summer vacation schedule for schools and colleges in the province. The holidays will start on 1 June and end on 31 July. The education institutions will reopen on 1 August.