Health Card Program Launched in Balochistan

Balochistan’s health department has had a significant accomplishment through collaboration with a prominent private insurance firm. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed to initiate a much-awaited healthcare program in the region.

The recently launched health card scheme is expected to assist over two million families by providing them with comprehensive healthcare.

At a well-attended press conference, the Health Minister of Balochistan Syed Ehsan Shah stated that this initiative represents a groundbreaking development in the province’s healthcare sector.

Syed Ehsan Shah highlighted that the partnership with State Life Insurance for the health card scheme is a positive and encouraging development for improving healthcare facilities in Balochistan. He reiterated that the government considers healthcare to be its top priority.

The Chief Minister (CM) of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo issued clear directives to expedite the issuance of health cards. The minister assured that all Balochistan residents will benefit from this program without any discrimination, regardless of their living conditions. Beneficiaries will receive free treatment worth up to Rs. 1 million.

He reaffirmed his commitment to formally launch the health card within two months and establish information centers in every panel hospital. The minister emphasized the role of the media in publicizing this historic event and raising awareness among the public about the advantages of this program.