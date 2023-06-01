How to Watch Pakistan Vs. India Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2023 Final Live Streaming

In a highly anticipated encounter, Pakistan will come face to face against India in the final match of the ongoing Junior Hockey Asia in Salalah, Oman today.

Yesterday, India defeated South Korea 9-1 in the first semi-final, while Pakistan secured their place in the final after a 6-2 victory over Malaysia in the second semi-final.

Both arch-rivals have remained undefeated throughout the tournament. They previously faced off in the group stage match, resulting in a gripping 1-1 draw.

India, who started their campaign with an 18-0 win over Chinese Taipei, managed to top the group due to a better goal difference than second-placed Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning that the neighboring countries have met three times in the final, with Pakistan winning the 1996 edition, while India emerged triumphant in 2004 and 2015.

Abdul Rehman from Pakistan has scored nine goals and is the joint-top scorer in the tournament, while India’s Arjeet Singh Hundal has scored seven goals.

The high-octane clash between these two will take place at the Salalah Sports Complex in Oman today at 9:30 PM. The match will be live-streamed at the following LINK.