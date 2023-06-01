LDA Demolishes Encroachments From Parking Spaces

On the instructions of Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams conducted an operation to clear illegal constructions and encroachments from parking spaces along the model roads of the city.

The operation aimed to address the issue of non-compliance with rules and regulations in various areas.

Specifically, LDA’s Town Planning Zone-II team issued notices to over 125 commercial properties, offices, and schools situated on Main Boulevard Allama Iqbal Town for failing to adhere to the rules.

In addition, notices were served to more than 20 schools and 37 commercial properties in different localities across the provincial capital for violating parking regulations and encroaching upon parking spaces.

The owners and management of properties located on model roads were given instructions to implement environmentally-friendly measures such as rooftop gardening, installation of solar panels, and plantation. These measures are aimed at promoting a greener and more sustainable environment in the city.

The operation carried out by the LDA teams underscores the authority’s commitment to maintaining proper urban planning, ensuring compliance with regulations, and preserving parking spaces for the convenience of the public.