Pakistan to Clash With Arch-Rivals India in Final of Junior Hockey Asia Cup Today

A remarkable hat-trick from Abdul Rehman propelled the Pakistan team to a resounding 6-2 victory over Malaysia in the semi-final of the Junior Hockey Asia Cup.

Malaysia took an early lead in the 21st minute through Parabo Tangaraja’s strike, but their advantage was short-lived as Muhammad Safyan leveled the score in the 42nd minute.

Abdul Rehman then showcased his prowess by scoring his first goal in the 44th minute. However, Malaysia swiftly responded and equalized just a minute later.

Abdul Hannan put the side in control after showcasing a brilliant move with a field goal in the 47th minute, taking the lead and putting the opposition on the back foot.

Abdul Rehman continued his impressive performance, netting two goals in quick succession in the 48th and 51st minutes to complete his hat-trick and consolidate their position.

Abrar Ahmed sealed the triumph with a strike in the 58th minute, securing a resounding 6-2 victory for Pakistan in a historic move in Salalah, Oman.

This commanding win secured the place of the Green Shirts in the final of the Junior Hockey Asia Cup for the third consecutive time and their seventh overall.

In the highly anticipated final encounter, they will face their arch-rivals, India, as India booked their spot in the final by overpowering South Korea 9-1 in the earlier semi-final.

Both Pakistan and India remain undefeated throughout the tournament, having previously faced off in the group stage in a gripping encounter that concluded in a 1-1 draw.