Sindh Introduces Education Policy for Transgender Persons

The Sindh government has made a significant move by introducing the first-ever transgender education policy after issuing teachers’ licenses, as per recent reports.

The draft for this groundbreaking policy is now in its final stage. Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah stressed the importance of equal educational rights for transgender individuals and stated that they should have the same opportunities as everyone else.

The policy also includes scholarships specifically for transgender individuals, allowing them to pursue educational opportunities that were previously unavailable to them.

Similarly, last year the federal government announced that transgender individuals would be included in the Benazir Kafalat Programme. Shazia Marri, Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), shared this news on Twitter and emphasized the government’s commitment to protecting transgender individuals and recognizing their rightful place in society.

She encouraged transgender individuals to obtain their CNIC (Computerized National Identity Card) and enroll in the program to take advantage of its benefits.