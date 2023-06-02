Steve Smith Warns Australian Team Against 2 Pakistani Superstars for Next Series

Former Australian captain, Steve Smith, has issued a warning to his team regarding Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi ahead of the Test series scheduled in Australia this year.

Speaking to the media, Steve Smith said that the all-format captain is a wonderful batter in modern-day cricket, given the way he has been playing the game for the last few years.

“Babar Azam is someone we have to look out for. He is dangerous, he makes big scores, and he usually does it at a pretty good pace as well,” Smith said.

Speaking about the abilities of Shaheen Afridi, Smith said that the left-arm pacer played for the national team when they visited last time, and since then he has improved his skills.

The right-handed batter further added that the 22-year-old fast bowler has the ability to swing the ball, and he becomes even more dangerous when it comes to the new ball.

“The ability to swing it back is obviously a big key for him. Shaheen Shah Afridi is certainly one we will have to look out for this year,” Steve Smith added.

It is worth noting that the Babar Azam-led side will visit Australia for the red-ball series after the ODI World Cup 2023 in India, where they will play three Test matches.

As per the schedule, the Australian summer will commence at the Optus Stadium in Perth and then move on to the next two traditional holiday Tests in Melbourne and Sydney.