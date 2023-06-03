Motorola Razr 40 Launched As The Most Affordable Flip Phone to Date

Motorola has officially unveiled its latest lineup of foldable phones in China, following months of speculation and teasers. Among the offerings is the flagship Razr 40 Ultra, boasting an impressive 3.6-inch cover display and powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

For those seeking a more affordable option, the Razr 40 provides a compelling choice, featuring a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and a slightly smaller 1.5-inch cover screen.

Let’s start with the Razr 40 Ultra.

Moto Razr 40 Ultra

The standout feature of the Moto Razr 40 Ultra is its expansive 3.6-inch external display, making it the largest cover screen found on a clamshell foldable device. This display employs a 10-bit AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1066 x 1056, a remarkable 144Hz refresh rate, and a Gorilla Glass Victus for enhanced protection.

Similar to previous Razr foldable devices, the cover screen offers the freedom to watch a YouTube video, access navigation details in Google Maps, or reply to an email, all without having to open up the main screen. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for quick unlocks.

Speaking of which, the main screen is a gigantic 6.9-inch 1080p LTPO AMOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 1,400 nits. The Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) panel incorporates a five-layer protection system and features a teardrop hinge structure that eliminates any visible gaps when the device is closed.

Motorola has made significant improvements to the hinge mechanism, reducing the number of components to just 85 parts. This reduction not only enhances the overall longevity of the phone but also improves its endurance.

In terms of the camera setup, the Razr 40 Ultra offers a 12MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 13MP ultrawide module. The ultrawide module also doubles as a macro camera. Additionally, the display includes a 32MP front-facing camera at the top.

On the software front, the device is equipped with Android 13, supplemented by Motorola’s own Moto MyUX interface. Motorola has committed to providing three major operating system updates for this device.

Powering the Razr 40 Ultra is a 3,800 mAh battery, which can be charged rapidly with 30W wired charging support. The device also supports wireless charging at up to 5W. It is available in three distinct colors: Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, and Viva Magenta.

In China, the Razr 40 Ultra is priced at $801 for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model, while the 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage version is available for $900. Open sales for the device will commence on June 5 in China.

Motorola Razr 40

The Razr 40 also features a generous 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution, but it slightly reduces the refresh rate to 144Hz. The cover screen is much smaller, measuring 1.5 inches and with a resolution of 194 x 368 pixels, serves as a tool for basic notification management and also works as a viewfinder for the main cameras.

In terms of design, the Razr 40 maintains the 7000-series aluminum frame and IP52 water-repellent rating found in the Razr 40 Ultra.

The camera setup includes a 64MP main sensor with an aperture of f/1.7 and pixel size of 0.7μm, accompanied by an OIS feature. Additionally, there is a 13MP ultrawide sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 and a pixel size of 1.12μm. The front-facing camera remains unchanged at 32MP.

Powering the Razr 40 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, accompanied by either 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device is equipped with a larger 4,200 mAh battery, which supports the same 30W fast wired charging and up to 5W wireless charging as the other models in the Razr 40 series.

The Moto Razr 40 is available in three attractive color options: Sage Green, Vanilla Cream, and Summer Lilac. In China, the base model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage is priced at $562, while the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant is priced at $660, making it one of the cheapest flip foldables to date.

