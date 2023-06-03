Sindh Launches Scholarship Program for Govt Teachers

The Sindh Education Department has launched a scholarship program for teachers to pursue higher education. They can receive a 50 percent discount for B.Ed degree programs and those with a B.Ed degree will be eligible for promotion by the government. Teachers enrolling in a Ph.D. program can pay their fees in installments.

Government teachers can enroll in the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) University and those with B. Ed degrees will be granted early promotions.

The Sindh cabinet approved a teachers’ licensing policy to provide legal protection to educators. Two teachers’ training institutes will be transferred to the Sindh Teachers Education Development Authority (STEDA) and a board will be established to oversee training and issue licenses.

A B.Ed or M.Ed degree is required for a professional license and license holders can apply for Grade 16 positions but further training is necessary for promotions. A STEDA board will be formed, chaired by the Minister for Education and including high-ranking department officials, to issue licenses and oversee training.