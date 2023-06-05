Benzema and Hazard Leave Real Madrid in a Shocking Move

In a surprising turn of events, Real Madrid has bid farewell to two of its key players, Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard, following mutual understanding between the players and the club.

Real Madrid’s manager, Carlo Ancelotti, expressed his surprise at Benzema’s decision to leave the club.

“Benzema told us about his decision to leave the club this morning, it was really unexpected,” Ancelotti stated.

The departure of the talented French striker leaves a significant void in Real Madrid’s forward line, prompting Ancelotti to contemplate the team’s future strategy.

“His departure was surprising, now we have time to think about what we should do. We will sign strikers,” the manager added.

Benzema had an illustrious 14-year career with Real Madrid, winning La Liga and UEFA Champions League on multiple occasions. The French striker represented Real Madrid in 648 games, scoring 354 goals for the club. He also won the prestigious Ballon d’Or in 2022.

It is expected that Benzema will join his former teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, in Saudi Arabia in a bumper contract. According to rumors, Benzema will join current Saudi Arabian champions, Al-Ittihad.

In a parallel development, Real Madrid also confirmed that Eden Hazard’s contract has been terminated by mutual agreement.

The club officially announced, “Real Madrid C.F. and Eden Hazard have reached an agreement by which the player is disassociated from the club as of June 30, 2023.”

Hazard’s departure marks the end of his underwhelming tenure at Real Madrid, during which he struggled with injuries and failed to live up to the high expectations set by his stellar performances at Chelsea.

As Real Madrid moves forward, the departures of Benzema and Hazard will undoubtedly require the club to regroup and strategize for the upcoming season. Fans and pundits alike will eagerly await the team’s next moves in the transfer market as they aim to bolster their attacking options and maintain their competitive edge in domestic and European competitions.