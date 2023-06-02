Former Premier League Player Keen to Join Pakistan for World Cup Qualifiers

Former Premier League player, Adil Nabi has expressed his strong desire to represent the Pakistan national team in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nabi, who currently plies his trade for Athens Kallithea FC in the second tier of the Greek football league, believes that he can make a significant contribution to the Pakistani team’s aspirations.

Having enjoyed a stint in the Premier League with West Bromwich Albion and numerous loan spells in the lower divisions, Nabi brings a wealth of experience to the table. The attacking midfielder possesses excellent technical skills and a keen eye for goal, making him an enticing prospect for the national team.

I want to bring glory to Pakistan via football and make it a huge sport in the country

“Of course, it will be great to represent Pakistan football national team. My brother [Rahis Nabi] is already representing the country this month. I know everyone in Pakistan is waiting for me. InshaAllah [God willing] the wait will be over soon,” Nabi stated.

Nabi’s eagerness to join the Pakistani squad comes hot on the heels of Pakistan’s recent announcement of the additions of Easah Suliman and Otis Khan.

These signings are aimed at bolstering the team for the upcoming SAFF Championships and the 4-nation tournament in Africa, which will feature Kenya, Djibouti, and Mauritius.

With the inclusion of Suliman, Khan, and potentially Nabi, Pakistan’s national team is demonstrating its commitment to strengthening the squad and enhancing its chances of success in the World Cup qualifiers.

The team’s management will undoubtedly be excited by the prospect of integrating experienced and talented players like Nabi into the fold, as they aim to secure their spot in the prestigious tournament in 2026.

As the football community eagerly awaits further updates on Nabi’s potential inclusion, Pakistan’s national team is gearing up for a series of challenging competitions that will test their mettle and provide an opportunity to showcase their talent on the international stage.