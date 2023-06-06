Govt to Undertake 10 Key Initiatives Under FY24 PSDP to Lure Voters

The federal government has decided to undertake 10 key initiatives under next year’s Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) to lure the voters in the upcoming general election.

Sources said that the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif-led government has identified 10 key Initiatives in PSDP 2023-24. The size of PSDP 2023-24 is Rs. 1,150 billion including foreign aid of Rs. 75 billion and PPP/BOT funding of Rs. 200 billion. The planned initiatives are:

Prime Minister’s Initiatives for Solar Tube Wells Prime Minister’s Youth Program for Small Loans Pakistan Endowment Fund for Education Prime Minister’s Initiatives Support for IT Start-ups and Venture Capital Prime Minister’s Initiatives for Women Empowerment Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme Prime Minister’s Green Revolution 2.0 Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Prime Minister’s Initiative for Sports Prime Minister’s Hepatitis-C Control Program

Some of the other initiatives include the National Program for Prevention of Diabetes, National Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Program, Establishment of Governance Innovation Lab, Women on Wheels, Establishment of National Fund for Addressing the Crisis of Out of School Children, One Stop Service Centre for Special Economic Zone, Construction of Faiz Ahmed Faiz Complex and Flood Protection Sector Program (FPSP-III) etc.