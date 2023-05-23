Infinix Note 30 Series Announced Starting At $230

Infinix has recently unveiled three new phones on its website: the Note 30, Note 30 5G, and Note 30 Pro. These devices are prominently promoted for their All-Round FastCharge technology, which offers rapid charging capabilities for both wired and wireless charging within the Infinix family.

Although specific pricing details were not provided, Infinix says that all three phones would be available for under $300. Notably, the most affordable option, the Note 30, will be priced at a mere $230.

Infinix Note 30

The standard edition of the series is equipped with a Helio G99 chipset and 8 GB of RAM. On the front, there is a 6.78″ LCD with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, and a small punch hole housing the 16 MP selfie camera.

Moving to the back of the device, there is a 64 MP main camera featuring an OmniVision OV64B sensor and an f/1.7 aperture with a 6P lens. Additionally, there is a 2 MP and an AI Cam of unspecified resolution.

There is a 5,000 mAh battery that has support for 45W fast wired charging as well as reverse wired charging so you can charge other devices. The phone boots Android 13 out of the box.

The Note 30 offers a range of colors including Magic Black, Interstellar Blue, and Sunset Gold, the latter boasting an orange hue with elegant golden accents. Users have the flexibility to choose between two memory variants: 128 GB or 256 GB.

Infinix Note 30 5G

The Infinix Note 30 5G is equipped with a Mediatek Dimensity 6080 chipset and shares the same 6.78″ LCD with a 120 Hz refresh rate as its LTE counterpart. Storage options remain unchanged, while the RAM options available for the 5G variant are either 4 GB or 8 GB.

In terms of camera upgrades, Infinix made a modification solely to the main camera in the 5G version. The Note 30 5G features a 108 MP ISOCELL HM6 sensor by Samsung with an f/1.75 aperture. However, the 2 MP and AI Cam combination is retained, and the selfie camera located within the punch hole remains equipped with a 16 MP sensor.

The overall camera design has been altered, with the two auxiliary cameras now positioned within the same circular module.

Once again, the battery capacity of the device stands at 5,000 mAh, accompanied by 45W charging. However, in this case, the charging is achieved through a 10V/4.5A configuration, indicating a distinct architecture compared to the Note 30, which utilizes 9V/5A charging.

As for color choices, users can opt for the familiar options of Blue, Black, and Sunset Gold, which presents an appealing combination of orange with golden accents.

Specifications

Infinix Note 30 Infininx Note 30 5G Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Dimensity 6080 CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali G57 MC2 Mali G57 MC2 OS Android 13, XOS 13 Android 13, XOS 13 Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display 6.78″ IPS LCD, 1080 x 2460 pixels, 120Hz, 580 nits peak brightness 6.78″ IPS LCD, 1080 x 2460 pixels, 120Hz, 580 nits peak brightness RAM 8 GB 4 GB, 8 GB Storage 128 GB, 256 GB 128 GB, 256 GB Card Slot yes yes Main Camera 64 MP, f/1.7, ( wide ) , 1/2″, 0.7µm, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, ( depth )

QVGA 108 MP, f/1.75, 26mm ( wide ) , 1/1.67″, 0.64µm, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, ( depth )

QVGA Front Camera 16MP 16MP Colors Obsidian Black, Interstellar Blue, Sunset Gold Magic Black, Interstellar Blue, Sunset Gold Battery

5,000 mAh, 45W fast charging 5,000 mAh, 45W fast charging Price

$230 N/A

Infinix Note 30 Pro

The Infinix Note 30 Pro takes the lead among the trio, despite being limited to LTE connectivity and powered by a Helio G99 chipset. It boasts several noteworthy features, including 68W charging, and reverse charging capability, as well as both wireless and reverse wireless charging.

The device showcases an upgraded AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate and an improved 360 Hz touch sampling rate.

When it comes to the camera setup, the Note 30 Pro features a 108 MP main sensor, although the improvement might not be immediately apparent. However, the selfie camera offers a notable enhancement with its 32 MP sensor and the inclusion of a front-facing flash.

Infinix has also implemented a vapor chamber cooling system in the Note 30 Pro, consisting of 10 layers of cooling material, covering a total area of 2,000 sq.mm., to effectively manage thermal performance.

The available color choices include Black or Variable Gold, which showcases an appealing gradient transitioning between shades of blue and gold, depending on the angle of light reflecting off the panel.

Specifications