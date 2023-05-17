Infininx Note 30i Arrives With AMOLED Screen and 33W Fast Charging

Infinix has quietly announced the Note 30i on one of its official websites, confirming all of its specifications and design. We are yet to see pricing and availability details, but the Note lineup has always been on the affordable side, so we expect to see attractive price tags.

Design and Display

According to the website listing, the Note 30i has a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and only a standard 60Hz refresh rate, but at least it has a 180Hz touch sampling rate for quick response times. There is a U-shaped notch for the selfie camera and a fingerprint sensor on the side that doubles as a power button.

Internals and Software

The Note 3oi’s main chipset is MediaTek’s Helio G85 and it is paired with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The RAM is virtually expandable by another 8 GB.

For software, you get Android 13 with Infinix’s XOS 13 skin on top.

Cameras

The main camera on the back is a 64MP unit and there are two secondary shooters as well, but their resolution is unknown. These are likely ultrawide and depth or macro shooters. There is no word on video recording capabilities either.

The notched selfie camera is a 16MP lens.

Battery and Pricing

A 5,000 mAh battery keeps the lights on and it is paired with 33W wired charging for quick top-ups. The phone can also be used as a power bank thanks to its reverse charging capabilities.

As mentioned earlier, there is no word on pricing and availability yet, but those details will likely be revealed very soon now that the phone has been announced.

Infinix Note 30i Specifications