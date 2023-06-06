Mobilink Bank and iConsult Boost Financial Prospects for Women in KPK

Mobilink Bank, in collaboration with iConsult, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and financial support from the USAID, is implementing a social initiative to enhance the financial literacy of 3,000 individuals (1500 women).

The initiative will empower the local communities of Nowshehra, Charsadda, DI Khan, and Khyber districts by equipping them with the necessary financial skills and knowledge to make informed decisions.

Through customized financial solutions, Fori Cash and Fori Cash Plus Loan, Mobilink Bank will offer tailored financial solutions to credit-worthy individuals and extend support to eligible women, enabling them to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.

The Bank will also provide subsidized solutions through Bint-e-Hawwa Loan to further empower women entrepreneurs, fostering their growth and success.

In addition to educating the participants about the advantages of digital banking, the bank’s field team will also assist them in setting up their digital accounts through a smooth onboarding on the DOST App.

Furthermore, as part of its commitment to promoting equal opportunities, Mobilink Bank will be offering an exclusive two-month internship program to 30 eligible women nationwide.

Mobilink Bank is part of the VEON group, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services across seven countries. As part of its digital operator strategy, VEON is transforming people’s lives by creating opportunities for increased digital inclusion and driving economic growth across countries that are home to more than 8% of the world’s population.

Ghazanfar Azzam, President and CEO Mobilink Bank, emphasized the importance of enhancing financial literacy as the pathway to unlocking opportunities. He stated: “By equipping 3,000 individuals with financial knowledge, Mobilink Bank is not only fostering their independence but also igniting a powerful transformation that will resonate throughout future generations.

Together with iConsult, UNDP, and USAID, the Bank is unlocking doors to financial freedom and paving the way for a brighter, more prosperous future.”

Najia Naqavi, Chief Service Quality, Mobilink Bank, said: “Embedded in our business philosophy is a solid dedication to empowering marginalized communities, including the Khyber districts and other remote areas of Pakistan. Mobilink Bank firmly believes that the key to creating an equitable financial landscape lies in expanding access to financial and digital knowledge.

The bank is committed to equipping unserved segments, particularly women, with the necessary resources and expertise to unleash their true potential and contribute to sustainable growth.”

Kashif Maqbool Sehgal, Partner at IConsult, passionately emphasized the incredible potential of financial literacy to revolutionize the lives of the unbanked and underprivileged people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He firmly believes that by providing individuals with vital knowledge and skills, financial literacy becomes a catalyst for empowerment, enabling them to make wise choices to be more financially independent.

This initiative not only aims to cultivate economic inclusivity but also strives to cultivate resilient communities that can pave the path toward a brighter and prosperous future in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.