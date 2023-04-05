OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and Nord Buds 2 Launched for Cheap

Although the Core Edition (CE) models from OnePlus prioritize essentials, the most recent Nord CE 3 Lite indicates that this does not imply “no-frills” – the phone boasts a 108MP primary camera. The company also revealed the sequel to its Nord Buds, which now comes with active noise cancellation (ANC).

Let’s start with the Nord CE 3 Lite.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

OnePlus has revamped the screen on the Nord CE 3 Lite. It boasts a 6.72″ LCD with 1080p resolution (20:9, 8-bit), a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It has a typical brightness of 550 nits and a peak brightness of 680 nits, shielded by a sheet of Gorilla Glass (version unspecified).

The Nord CE 3 Lite is fueled by the same Snapdragon 695 found in the 2022 edition. This 6nm chip offers acceptable performance for its category, but it is not on par with the 7-series Snapdragons or the new Dimensity chips. One of its biggest drawbacks is the video recording limitation of 1080p @ 30fps, which seems unsuitable for a 108MP camera.

This year, at the very least, OnePlus enhanced the base RAM to 8 GB, and the OxygenOS 13.1 (Android 13) system can supplement that with 8 GB of virtual RAM. The storage choices include 128 GB or 256 GB of UFS 2.2, in addition to a hybrid microSD slot that can accommodate a second SIM or a memory card of up to 1 TB

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite’s 108MP camera employs the 1/1.67″ ISOCELL HM6 sensor. It has 0.64µm pixels that can be binned 9-to-1 to generate 12MP output with an effective pixel size of 1.92µm (upgraded from 64MP/0.7µm on the Nord CE 2 Lite).

This also allows for 3x lossless zoom (and up to 6x digital zoom). Since it bears both CE and Lite labels, it is not surprising that this is the only authentic camera on the back, whereas the other two modules are a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor.

The phone has slimmed down slightly and now has a thickness of 8.3mm (down from 8.5mm), but still weighs 195g. There are two color options available at launch: Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray.

Despite the 0.2mm reduction in thickness, the battery capacity of 5,000 mAh remains unchanged from the previous model. The battery upgrade is, in fact, the most significant enhancement after the camera. The device now supports 67W SuperVOOC, allowing a flat battery to be charged to 80% in just 30 minutes (as opposed to 50% with the previous model’s 33W system).

The new model also includes the SuperVOOC Endurance Edition, which prevents overcharging and reduces battery aging, resulting in a lifespan of up to four years of daily charging.

The phone has a starting price of €330 in Europe.

Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)

Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) GPU: Adreno 619

Adreno 619 OS : Android 13, Oxygen OS 13.1

: Android 13, Oxygen OS 13.1 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display : 6.72″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 391 PPI, 120Hz

: Memory : RAM : 8 GB Internal : 128 GB, 256 GB Card slot : yes

: Camera : Rear (Triple) : 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.67″, 0.64µm, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Front : 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1.0µm

: Colors: Pastel Lime, Chromatic Gray

Pastel Lime, Chromatic Gray Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Battery : 5,000 mAh, 67W fast charging

: 5,000 mAh, 67W fast charging Price:€330

OnePlus Nord Buds 2

If you prefer wireless headphones, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 might be just right for you, especially if you’re on a budget. Unlike the original version, these earbuds come with ANC, which can reduce background noise by 25 dB. However, using ANC does impact battery life, with the buds lasting up to 5 hours when ANC is on (compared to 7 hours without ANC).

The good news is that these buds support fast charging, with just 10 minutes of charging providing 5 hours of listening time (without ANC). The charging case can provide a total of 27 or 36 hours of listening time, depending on whether ANC is used or not.

Similar to their forerunners, the Buds have 12.4mm drivers and are compatible with Dolby Atmos audio. There is also a Dirac Tuner and a Sound Master Equalizer installed, which can be accessed through the HeyMelody app. The Buds’ connectivity has been upgraded to Bluetooth 5.3, but it still includes fast pair support and a 94ms gaming mode. The buds use the AAC codec for music playback.

The buds have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, making them rain and sweat-resistant. Their design is identical to the original version with short stems that incorporate touch controls. The Nord Buds 2 are available in Lightning White and Thunder Grey, and OnePlus has included emoji stickers in the retail package, allowing you to personalize their appearance.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 cost €70 in Europe.