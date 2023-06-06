Pakistan-India World Cup Clashes are Louder Than FA Cup Final: Virat Kohli

Indian batting great Virat Kohli has claimed that the cricket match between Pakistan and India provides equal excitement and thrill, if not more, to fans as a football match.

Speaking to the media on the eve of the FA Cup Final, Kohli said that fans experience the same excitement as football games when the arch-rivals meet in a cricket match.

“India versus Pakistan during a World Cup would be louder, but the passion and support of fans here is incredible to watch,” said Virat Kohli.

Look who joined us for the #FACup final! 👀@imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma were cheering us on at Wembley this weekend 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bh70mEIUx0 — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 5, 2023

The right-handed batter is currently in England for the ICC Test Champions final between India and Australia, where he visited Wembley Stadium to watch the FA Cup Final.

The 34-year-old cricketer also expressed his admiration for the Manchester City team, which defeated Manchester United, mentioning that he closely follows their performances.

Last month, it was reported that Men in Green are likely to face the arch-rivals in the much-anticipated World Cup encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 15 October.

It is pertinent to mention that the Narendra Modi Stadium is the biggest stadium in the world with a seating capacity of around 132,000.

This will be the first time since the T20 World Cup 2016 that the neighboring countries will play each other on Indian soil, with a massive attendance expected at the venue.