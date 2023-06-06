Suzuki is Offering Installments for Used Cars With Warranty

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has launched an installment plan for used cars.
According to the details, the installment plan is available at all authorized Suzuki dealerships. Although, only Meezan Bank and Bank Al-Falah card holders can avail of this offer.
The installment plan includes the following benefits:
- Discounted Markup Rate
- Discounted Insurance Rates
- Eight-Year Financing Period
- Up to 50% Discount on Processing Fee
- Residual Value (RV) Financing of Up to Three Years
Suzuki’s SOS Call
Pakistan’s largest car company by sales and production volume has sent a letter directly to the interim Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Shahbaz Sharif, requesting him not to approve the tax hikes in the upcoming fiscal budget.
The letter reads:
Here, we would like to bring to kind notice that PSMC is going through the very worst of times in its history of about 40 years. The company has already suffered huge losses of Rs. 12.9 billion in the first quarter of the current year due to current economic uncertainties. The company is also observing many “No Production Days” every month throughout the year. In addition to this, our dealers and vendors are also suffering very badly due to the current economic and business situation, as some of them are already closed and many more are on the bring of closure.
Suzuki asked the Prime Minister to not allow tax hikes on cars up to 1,000cc. This seems prudent, given that the automaker’s lineup is mostly cars with 1,000cc or smaller engines.
Who will buy at unjustified prices on instalment. I visited suzuki used car event and there were below normal condition wagonr vxr 2021 at 3.1 million. Suzuki not entertain new car warranty easily what will they with used cars? And price will be 7 to 8 lac higher with instillment. Better stay away from this trap.