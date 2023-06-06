Suzuki is Offering Installments for Used Cars With Warranty

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has launched an installment plan for used cars.

According to the details, the installment plan is available at all authorized Suzuki dealerships. Although, only Meezan Bank and Bank Al-Falah card holders can avail of this offer.

The installment plan includes the following benefits:

Discounted Markup Rate

Discounted Insurance Rates

Eight-Year Financing Period

Up to 50% Discount on Processing Fee

Residual Value (RV) Financing of Up to Three Years

Suzuki’s SOS Call

Pakistan’s largest car company by sales and production volume has sent a letter directly to the interim Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Shahbaz Sharif, requesting him not to approve the tax hikes in the upcoming fiscal budget.

The letter reads:

Here, we would like to bring to kind notice that PSMC is going through the very worst of times in its history of about 40 years. The company has already suffered huge losses of Rs. 12.9 billion in the first quarter of the current year due to current economic uncertainties. The company is also observing many “No Production Days” every month throughout the year. In addition to this, our dealers and vendors are also suffering very badly due to the current economic and business situation, as some of them are already closed and many more are on the bring of closure.

ALSO READ Sindh Cracks Down on School Vans Fitted With CNG Cylinders

Suzuki asked the Prime Minister to not allow tax hikes on cars up to 1,000cc. This seems prudent, given that the automaker’s lineup is mostly cars with 1,000cc or smaller engines.