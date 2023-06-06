Virender Sehwag Recalls His Experience During Historic Pakistan Tour in 2004

Former Indian Test cricketer, Virender Sehwag, fondly recalled his experience during the historic tour of Pakistan in 2003-04 for the white and red-ball series.

The right-handed batter, known for his explosive batting style, shared heartwarming anecdotes about the warm hospitality they received from the Pakistani people.

ALSO READ Pakistan Agrees to Play White-Ball Series in New Zealand After Australia Tour

Reflecting on their time in Pakistan, Sehwag expressed gratitude for the love and affection showered upon the Indian team by cricket fans in the neighboring country.

“Before the second Test in Lahore, we went shopping. I bought around 30-35 Pakistani suits for my family at a local market,” recalled Virender Sehwag.

However, the opening batter mentioned that the shopkeeper refused to accept payment, stating that he could not charge a guest.

ALSO READ National Cricketers Expected to Get a Massive Increase in Salaries

It is worth noting that the Men in Blue toured Pakistan for five ODIs and three Tests in 2003-04, winning the ODI series 3-2 and the Test series 2-1.

Earlier this year, speaking about the Asia Cup 2023, Shahid Afridi stated that Indian cricketers had always received respect in Pakistan when they visited.

“If you remember the 2004 series, Harbhajan and Yuvraj used to go shopping and to restaurants in Pakistan, and no one used to charge them money,” added Shahid Afridi.