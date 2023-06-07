New Tussle Begins Between PPP and PML-N Over PCB Chairman Position

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has expressed discontent with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Najam Sethi, and demands his immediate replacement.

The PPP is eager to bring back the former Chairman, Zaka Ashraf, to the office after Najam Sethi failed to convince cricket boards regarding the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

The PPP emphasizes that they hold the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination and believe that the authority to appoint the PCB Chairman should be their prerogative.

It is worth mentioning that the PPP is part of the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government, with Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari currently serving as the federal minister for IPC.

Najam Sethi assumed the role last year after removing former cricketer, Ramiz Raja, from office and has since implemented numerous changes within the cricket board.

Earlier this year, the Najam Sethi-led committee restored the PCB Constitution of 2014, along with reinstating all regional and district cricket associations and departments.

Media reports suggest that the federal government is expected to appoint Zaka Ashraf as the new PCB Chairman once the current tenure concludes later this month.

Recently, the committee announced an urgent briefing and presentation on the proposed new domestic structure and is expected to introduce innovative measures.