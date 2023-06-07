Meezan Announces Installment Plan for Electric Bikes

The crippling fuel price inflation in the past year has prompted motorists to consider electric bikes as a possible alternative.

Realizing the opportunity, Meezan Bank has launched an installment plan for electric bikes (e-Bikes). The offer seeks to compete with those of other bike makers and is available on all bikes, both petrol-powered and electric.

The service entails the following benefits and conditions:

Only available to Meezan Bank debit and credit card holders.

Financing period of up to two years.

Downpayment: Minimum 15% of the cost of the vehicle and a maximum of 50% of the bike’s price.

Monthly installments as low as Rs. 7,461.

Rs. 1,800 non-refundable processing fee.

Immediate ownership transfer.

ALSO READ Suzuki is Offering Installments for Used Cars With Warranty

Other bike makers such as Atlas Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki have also launched installment plans exclusive to their bikes. Although, the inflated fuel and bike prices have taken a toll on their sales in the last few months.

E-bikes are starting to gradually catch on among Pakistanis, albeit with the realization that petrol-powered bikes are still better when it comes to longer journeys.