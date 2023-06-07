NUST AirWorks Wins Big at International Competition in Turkey

NUST AirWorks, a team of students at the National University of Sciences and Technology, is working on autonomous drones.

In 2019, NUST AirWorks won the Grand Champions Award at the IMechE competition in the UK, beating teams from all over the world and becoming the only team from South Asia to receive this prestigious award.

Recently, at the Teknofest 2022 in Turkiye, the team competed with numerous other autonomous hexacopters and achieved a top 20 position out of 93 international teams. NUST AirWorks was the only team representing Pakistan on the international stage.

The team won the performance award and a cash prize from TÜBITAK for their hybrid VTOL configuration tasked with an autonomous mission that can be deployed for search and rescue missions, and rescue aid deliveries for disaster-struck areas.

The mission was designed to solve practical issues, keeping in mind the recent earthquakes in Türkiye. The team created drones that can land on any platform without a runway, which facilitated their win.

NUST AirWorks was able to do so with the use of the latest technology and flight controllers provided by their Avionics Sponsor CUAV.

The Teknofest competition, held this year in Bursa by the Turkish government, provided the team with an opportunity to showcase their project and clear three challenges related to team awareness, flight checks, and a real flight on the runway.

The team’s success in the competition led to a meeting with Selçuk Bayraktar, the CTO of Baykar Drones, the Minister of Turkish Science and Technology TÜBITAK, Hassan Mandal, and other influential personalities.