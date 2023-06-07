Technical Training Centers Risk Shutting Down in Peshawar

More than 100 technical and vocational training centers in Peshawar are at risk of closure due to a funding crisis. Employees at these centers have not been paid for four months, and only Rs. 322 million out of the allocated Rs. 690 million budget has been disbursed. This has affected thousands of diploma and short-course students in Peshawar.

This is due to a delay in the release of funds from the provincial government. The government has been informed of the situation, but no action has been taken so far.

The closure of these training centers would be a major blow to the people of Peshawar. The centers provide much-needed vocational training for young people looking for jobs. The closure would also deprive the economy of a valuable source of skilled workers.

The government is urged to take immediate steps to release the funds needed to keep these training centers working. The future of thousands of young people and the economy of Peshawar depends on it.

The financial crisis in Peshawar is not limited to the employees of these training centers. It also has severe implications for education and skills development. Thousands of students enrolled in these centers are left in limbo, unable to access the education and training they need for their future careers.