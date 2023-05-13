OnePlus Ace 2 Pro to Come With Top of The Line Hardware and Better Display

In February, OnePlus introduced the Ace 2 smartphone featuring the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and in March, they followed up with the Ace 2V powered by the Dimensity 9000.

Now the latest leaks say that OnePlus is actively developing a Pro variant, which will be equipped with the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the same as the regular OnePlus 11.

The information originates from the reputable tipster, Digital Chat Station, who also mentioned that the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is expected to flaunt a 1080p+ curved screen that “seems to have something new”. This display is currently undergoing testing by the Chinese display maker BOE, ensuring a high standard of quality and performance.

While the Chinese tipster did not disclose additional specifications of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, there are rumors suggesting that the smartphone will share its cameras and battery with the standard Ace 2.

If these rumors hold true, the Ace 2 Pro is expected to be equipped with a sizable 5,000 mAh battery and a camera setup comprising four lenses – a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.

The original OnePlus Ace 2 arrived in India and some other markets as the OnePlus 11R and perhaps this one will hit different markets under a different name as well. We will update this space as soon as there is official news from OnePlus.