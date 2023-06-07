USAID to Give Pakistan $445 Million in Next 5 Years

Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Government of Pakistan, and Reed Aeschliman, USAID Mission Director to Pakistan, signed a new five-year bilateral Development Objectives Assistance Agreement (DOAG) at the Ministry of Economic Affairs in Islamabad today.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Federal Minister of Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and the visiting USAID Deputy Administrator, Isobel Coleman.

This agreement is being signed after a lag of thirteen (13) years as the last development partnership agreement “Pakistan Enhanced Partnership Agreement (PEPA)” was signed between the two countries in 2010 and under this agreement, USAID will provide a grant of Four Hundred Forty-Five Million Six Hundred Thousand USD ($445,600,000) over a period of 5 years.

This agreement will be instrumental for the socioeconomic uplift of Pakistan as it supports major areas like Climate-Resilient Economic Growth, Inclusive and Accountable Democratic Governance, and a healthier and more educated population.

The development objectives of DOAG are in line with our national developmental vision/objectives and activities funded under this would be implemented in coordination with the Government of Pakistan, thereby continuing a close bilateral relationship, fostering effective coordination and the Government of Pakistan’s visibility.

This agreement has been signed between the Government of Pakistan and USAID after an extensive consultative process with the federal and provincial departments. It launches a renewed effort for transparency and accountability as well as for increasing the involvement of Pakistani organizations in its implementation.

“The United States remains one of the largest providers of development assistance to Pakistan, partnering with the Government of Pakistan, civil society, and international organizations on numerous programs aligned with Pakistan’s priorities. We look forward to continuing to advance this partnership in part through the U.S.-Pakistan “Green Alliance,” a framework focused on agriculture, water management, and clean energy,” said the Minister for Economic Affairs.

The Secretary of the Economic Affairs Division thanked the USA Government and USAID for their continuous support to the Government of Pakistan for the socio-economic uplift of Pakistan.