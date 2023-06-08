Here is Islamabad’s Traffic Plan for Imran Khan’s Visit to High Court

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has issued a traffic plan in the wake of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s visit to Islamabad High Court (IHC). According to an official tweet from ICTP, the Red Zone entry and exit points are closed from Ayub Chowk and Express Chowk.

Alternatively, motorists can use Margallah Road, Serena Chowk, and 3rd Road to commute to the said area. Additionally, NADRA Chowk is open for bike riders only. Reports from various sources have also cautioned against using roads around the court to avoid unforeseen problems.

Islamabad Police Under Fire

Islamabad Expressway is divided into two main parts — the part ahead of Koral interchange (en route Islamabad), which always remains in tip-top shape, and the part behind the interchange, which has consistently received ‘step-child treatment’ from the federal administration.

Residents of various housing societies located alongside the latter half have criticized the administration for their lack of care. Along with damaging cars, the dilapidated condition of the unmarked road has become life-threateningly terrible.

Reminder. Another accident took place at Kaak Pul today & the administration seems to be sleeping. According to a few people, there are safety PTZ cameras installed nearby if they are of Islamabad Police why can't they see that. Everyone is requested to drive carefully because,… https://t.co/Aft8Qr2IOh — Shaheryar Hassan (@shaheryarhassan) June 7, 2023

A few days back, a dump truck went over the Sawan Bridge. On June 6, multiple cars fell off from Kaak bridge, resulting in deaths & injuries. On June 8, another accident occurred, causing anguish to the victims and other motorists who got stuck in the subsequent traffic jam.

With these events becoming perilously frequent, people have voiced their dismay against the administration and the authorities.