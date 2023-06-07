Honda’s Luxury Electric Car to Feature Advanced New Infotainment System

The Acura ZDX — Honda’s upcoming luxury electric vehicle (EV) — will be the first to feature Google Built-in, seamlessly integrating Google services and functions.

Google Built-in directly integrates Google Automotive Services into the vehicle, going beyond Android Auto. Google Built-in is more immersive than Android Auto which projects the phone’s interface into the infotainment screen, controlling the complete operating system.

ALSO READ Government to Double Taxes on Imported Cars

Acura ZDX’s “enhanced” Google Maps is among the notable features. EV users can save time with this smart navigation system that highlights recharge stations. Google Maps also estimates range and charging times, helping drivers plan their trips.

When the destination is a DC fast charging station, the system can start battery preconditioning, which raises the car battery temperature to speed up charging.

With Google Built-in, Honda is using Google’s full range of services instead of custom-embedded Android software. Google Store apps like Google Assistant, Maps, and more are available in the Acura ZDX. Google Assistant can regulate car air conditioning, for instance.

ALSO READ Meezan Announces Installment Plan for Electric Bikes

Acura ZDX will feature wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto both despite having Google Built-in. Honda also announced that the Acura ZDX will be the first model sold solely online, demonstrating its digital innovation.