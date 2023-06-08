Proton to Increase Car Prices Soon

Import restrictions from the government due to the ongoing economic crisis have wreaked havoc on the car industry. Various automakers are observing intermittent production shutdowns, which has taken a toll on their sales.

Proton is also among the struggling carmakers. The company’s bookings have reportedly been on hold for the past several weeks due to insufficient inventory.

As recently pointed out by Pakwheels, Proton has also removed the car prices from its official website. This implies that the company is gearing up to reopen the bookings at new prices

In a recent discussion with ProPakistani, a representative of an Al-Haj Proton dealership in Islamabad stated that the company will likely start taking bookings for its cars soon at new prices. He added, without mentioning the exact date, that the booking resumption will likely take place in mid-to-late June.

Proton still stands as a strong contender among new car makers in Pakistan due to its interesting lineup, which consists of:

X70 — A C-segment luxury SUV that competes with Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage

Saga — An A-segment mini-sedan that competes with Suzuki Swift, Cultus, and Kia Picanto

Proton X70 recently started becoming popular among Pakistani buyers but economic issues have dampened its progress. Proton Saga, on the other hand, has some serious ground to cover in sales and popularity compared to its competitors.

Time will tell if Proton will be able to accomplish such feats, especially after the impending price hikes.