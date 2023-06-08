Islamabad’s Korang Bridge to Be Opened for Traffic Soon

The dreaded Korang Bridge bottleneck near Gulberg Greens will soon finally be a thing of the past as, according to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, the Korang Bridge widening project will conclude soon.

In his latest Twitter post, Mengal shared the bird’s eye view of the bridge, showing viewers the progress made so far. The photo shows a bridge with complete tarmac, short of a few finishing touches.

The new Korang bridge built by CDA. pic.twitter.com/IkPKYOAdC6 — Noor Ul Amin Mengal (@Noormengal_) June 8, 2023

Although the chairman didn’t share a completion date, he did affirm to a social media user that the bridge will likely become operational during pre-monsoon season.

Other Projects

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to launch major development projects in the city in the new fiscal year (FY 2023-24). The department has allocated Rs. 20 billion for them.

They will include the construction of Eleventh Avenue, Serena Chowk underpass, Shaheen Chowk Overpass, as well as Lahtrar Road, Park Road, and Murree Road widening projects.

Currently, CDA is working on development projects worth Rs. 100 billion in Islamabad. According to Chairman Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, the projects will conclude in the next 2 to 3 months.