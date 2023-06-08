Zainab Abbas’ Brother Joins PCB as Strength and Conditioning Coach

Zainab Abbas’ brother and Multan Sultans’ strength and conditioning coach, Hussain Mirza, is set to become a part of the national coaching staff.

Hussain Mirza, a new addition to the coaching team, will join the national training camp in Lahore as a strength and conditioning coach. Mirza has an impressive background, having worked with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Crystal Palace Football Club. He also brings experience as a strength and conditioning specialist from his recent stint with the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

It may also be noted that Hussain Mirza hails from a sporting family, being Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas’ brother. Hence, Hussain Mirza’s inclusion as a coach brings valuable knowledge and experience to the team. His previous accomplishments and associations make him an asset to the coaching staff.

The training camp, starting on June 10 at Lahore’s National Cricket Academy (NCA), will focus on refining the players’ skills and enhancing their fitness levels in preparation for the upcoming Test tour of Sri Lanka. Specialized sessions for spinners, fast bowlers, and batters are planned, with spinners’ training scheduled from 10th June to 15th June, followed by fast bowlers’ sessions from 16th June to 21st June.