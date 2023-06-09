Dates and Venue for Pakistan Auto Show 2023 Announced

Despite the economic downturn and the resultant struggles of the automotive industry, the Pakistan Auto Show 2023 (PAS 2023) is finally set to captivate automotive enthusiasts later this year.

According to details, the PAS 2023 will be held from October 27-29 at the Expo Center in Karachi.

Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) organizes PAS every year. The theme for last year’s auto show was “Made in Pakistan.”

Like every year, automakers will likely reveal new vehicles at PAS 2023. Automotive enthusiasts, analysts, and the general public are extremely keen on getting a glimpse into the future of the local car industry.

Speaking in this regard, an industry expert told ProPakistani that the interest of local and international stakeholders in the car industry has declined significantly as of late. PAS can serve as a viable platform to alleviate that issue.

The local auto industry has immense potential to grow exponentially in the coming years. Keeping this fact in mind, PAAPAM provides automakers with a platform in the form of PAS to display their upcoming products and garner the stakeholders’ interest.