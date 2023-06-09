Here’s the Complete CSS 2022 Result Including List of Passing Candidates

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has declared the final results of the CSS 2022 exams with a strikingly low passing percentage of just 1.85%.

Out of the total candidates who appeared for the test, only 237 individuals managed to pass. Among them, 146 were male candidates, while 91 were female candidates, as reported by the FPSC.

The official website has now made available the list of successful candidates, along with the details of their respective occupational groups or services.

It is noteworthy that 20,262 candidates took the CSS 2022 exams, but only 393 individuals were able to clear the written part of the examination.

Talha Rafiq from Punjab secured the top position on the list and has been allocated to the prestigious Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS). Following closely behind are Yasir Bilal, Ahmad Hassan Chatha, Muhammad Awais Sultan, and Noman Hafeez, all hailing from Punjab, occupying the remaining positions in the top five.

In a noteworthy inclusion, Bareera Bullo from Sindh Rural secured a position in the top 10. She has been allocated to serve in the Police Services of Pakistan (PSP), representing a non-Punjab candidate amidst the leading ranks.