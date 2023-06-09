Invigilators Face Immediate Action After Leaking Question Paper

The Malakand Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) took swift action when it was reported that an exam paper had been leaked from a women’s exam hall just 15 minutes before the start time.

The entire exam staff, including the superintendent, was dismissed from their duties.

The Controller of Examinations, Muhammad Nasim Khan, quickly visited the women’s exam center in the Kumbar Maidan area with a special monitoring team to investigate. His visit confirmed that the paper had indeed been leaked.

In response, Khan ordered the dismissal of all exam staff and assigned new staff to the center. He also directed the formation of a committee to conduct a thorough investigation into the leak. The goal is to identify those responsible and take legal action against them.

Khan stated that a public complaint had been received about the leak of objective questions just minutes before the intermediate exams were scheduled to begin. The leaked questions were being shared on WhatsApp groups.

In response, he personally conducted a surprise visit to the exam hall with a team of women members. The visit confirmed that the paper had indeed been leaked 15 minutes before the start time.

Khan emphasized that strict disciplinary measures would be taken against those found guilty based on the inquiry report.