Babar Azam’s Innings Against Australia Sparks Discussion During ICC Test Champions Final

Pakistan’s cricket team captain, Babar Azam, has once again become the topic of discussion during the ongoing ICC Test Champions final between Australia and India.

On the third day of the ongoing final match, renowned commentator Alison Mitchell recalled the famous Test match between Pakistan and Australia in Karachi last year.

The second match of the historic series at the National Bank Cricket Arena ended in a draw, but Babar Azam received huge appreciation for his fighting innings.

Chasing 507 runs, the home side lost two quick wickets for just 21 runs, but the unforgettable innings from the all-format captain saved the home side from a certain loss.

The right-handed batter stood firm at the crease for 603 minutes and faced 425 balls to accumulate 196 runs, which included 21 boundaries and a maximum.

He stitched a 228-run partnership with Abdullah Shafique, added 28 runs with Fawad Alam, and contributed 115 runs alongside Faheem Ashraf as Pakistan pulled off a draw.

The remarkable innings were chosen as the best batting performance by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the 2021–2023 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

The 28-year-old batter has scored 2,605 runs in 28 matches at an average of 57.88, including eight centuries and 15 fifties in the history of the ICC World Test Championship.

Azam is also the fourth-leading run-scorer in the 2021–2023 ICC Championship cycle, scoring 1,527 runs in 26 innings at an average of 61.08.