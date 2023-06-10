ACC Announces Decision to Asia Cup 2023 Venue

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has accepted the hybrid model proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the venue of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

Recent media reports state that Pakistan will host the first four matches of the event, while the remaining tournament will be held in Colombo and Pallekele.

The much-anticipated 50-over Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in September, and all the participating nations have given a green signal to the proposal.

The PCB had proposed a hybrid model, offering India to play its matches at a neutral venue while India had insisted on shifting the entire tournament to a neutral venue. Now, all the boards have accepted PCB’s hybrid model for the Asia Cup 2023, nominating Sri Lanka as the co-host.

As per this plan, all participants except India would play one match in Pakistan. In the second phase, all teams, including India, would play their remaining matches in Sri Lanka.

It is worth noting that Pakistan had warned the BCCI about refusing to participate in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, which is scheduled to be held in India if the event was shifted outside Pakistan.