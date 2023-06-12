Etihad Group Presents Exclusive Property Sales Event for Etihad Garden in Rahim Yar Khan

The Etihad Group recently organized an extraordinary Property Sales Event for its prestigious real estate project, Etihad Garden.

This highly anticipated event took place on Sunday (June 11) at the prestigious Royal Desert Palm Hotel in Rahim Yar Khan.

The event was a great success, and the efforts of the organizers were commended by Etihad Group’s Managing Director Chaudry Munir, Group Directors Raheel Munir, Suhail Munir and Faisal Munir, Etihad Group’s Chief Executive Officer Chaudry Muhammad Shakeel, Etihad Group’s Chief Operating Officer Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan, and Project Head Sales Syed Adnan, along with other members of the Etihad Management.

At this exclusive event, attendees were provided with a sumptuous Hi-Tea, along with the chance to engage with expert consultants who provided in-depth analysis of the local property market and shed light on the incredible investment prospects offered by Etihad Garden. Attendees were also offered the chance to avail of exclusive event-only discounts.

On the occasion, Etihad Garden’s Project Head Sales, Syed Adnan Khalil, stated that the project was expected to be a groundbreaking residential and commercial development offering a unique opportunity for individuals seeking a vibrant, modern, and luxurious lifestyle in Rahim Yar Khan.

He added that with its prime location and state-of-the-art facilities, Etihad Garden promised to be the epitome of elegance, comfort, and convenience.

The Etihad Group is renowned for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering projects that surpass expectations.

Etihad Garden is a testament to their vision, and this Property Sales Event presented yet another opportunity — after the group’s recent hugely successful Family Property Gala event — for potential customers to engage with the project developers.