Exciting Fixtures Await Pakistan in the 2025-27 World Test Championship Cycle

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the set of fixtures for the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The fixtures for the 2023-25 and 2025-27 cycles were announced prior to the start of the fifth day of the WTC 2021-23 Final between Australia and India.

Aussies emerged victorious as they inflicted a heavy 209-run defeat on India in the final at the Oval.

As for the 2025-27 cycle, Pakistan is set to embark on a challenging journey as they gear up to face formidable opponents, both home and away.

The Men in Green will play a total of six Test series, three at home and three away as they look to qualify for the final of the highly coveted tournament.

The Green Shirts will have a relatively easy run in the home set of fixtures as they will host New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. The team will have the advantage of playing on familiar turf and will look to capitalize on their home conditions to secure crucial victories.

The away fixtures will prove to be a bit more challenging as they will tour England, Bangladesh, and West Indies for their three series away from home. These encounters will test the mettle of the Pakistani side, as they go up against seasoned opponents in their own territories.

The team will need to adapt quickly to foreign conditions and devise effective strategies to leave a mark in these matches.

Here is the complete fixture list of the WTC 2025-27 cycle: