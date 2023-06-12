Exciting Fixtures Await Pakistan in the 2025-27 World Test Championship Cycle

By Saad Nasir | Published Jun 12, 2023 | 10:55 am

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the set of fixtures for the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The fixtures for the 2023-25 and 2025-27 cycles were announced prior to the start of the fifth day of the WTC 2021-23 Final between Australia and India.

Aussies emerged victorious as they inflicted a heavy 209-run defeat on India in the final at the Oval.

ALSO READ

As for the 2025-27 cycle, Pakistan is set to embark on a challenging journey as they gear up to face formidable opponents, both home and away.

The Men in Green will play a total of six Test series, three at home and three away as they look to qualify for the final of the highly coveted tournament.

The Green Shirts will have a relatively easy run in the home set of fixtures as they will host New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. The team will have the advantage of playing on familiar turf and will look to capitalize on their home conditions to secure crucial victories.

The away fixtures will prove to be a bit more challenging as they will tour England, Bangladesh, and West Indies for their three series away from home. These encounters will test the mettle of the Pakistani side, as they go up against seasoned opponents in their own territories.

ALSO READ

The team will need to adapt quickly to foreign conditions and devise effective strategies to leave a mark in these matches.

Here is the complete fixture list of the WTC 2025-27 cycle:

Team Home Away
Pakistan New Zealand South Africa Sri Lanka England Bangladesh West Indies
Bangladesh England West Indies Pakistan Australia South Africa Sri Lanka
Australia New Zealand England Bangladesh India West Indies South Africa
India Australia West Indies South Africa New Zealand England Sri Lanka
England New Zealand India Pakistan Australia South Africa Bangladesh
New Zealand India West Indies Sri Lanka Australia England Pakistan
South Africa Australia England Bangladesh India Pakistan Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka India South Africa Bangladesh New Zealand West Indies Pakistan
West Indies Australia Pakistan Sri Lanka New Zealand India Bangladesh

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


lens

Waliya Najib Dazzles Fan With Irresistible Charm in Show-Stopping Outfit
Read more in lens

proproperty

Builders to Receive Tax Relief for New Construction Projects under Budget 2023-24
Read more in proproperty
close
>