PCB Makes Strides to Host Multiple-Nation Series in Pakistan Just Before World Cup

The PCB has invited Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and South Africa to play an ODI series in Pakistan ahead of the upcoming mega-events.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is taking proactive measures to prepare its national team for the upcoming World Cup and Asia Cup. To ensure adequate practice and readiness, the PCB has approached four cricket boards for potential bilateral or Tri-Nation series. These boards include Australia Cricket, New Zealand Cricket, Bangladesh Cricket Board, and Cricket South Africa.

The PCB has proposed hosting a series in Pakistan during August, aligning with the playing conditions expected in Asia. The objective is to provide the national players with three to five One Day matches, helping them to hone their skills and refine the team combination.

As of now, the PCB is eagerly awaiting responses from the boards. The success of this initiative would significantly contribute to the team’s preparation for the World Cup and Asia Cup. The PCB is committed to providing its players with the best possible groundwork, and these matches would serve as valuable opportunities for gaining match practice and boosting confidence.