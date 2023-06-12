ICC Hands Penalties to India, Australia, and Shubman Gill Following WTC Final

India slipped to defeat on day five of the WTC Final, losing by 209 runs to an inspired Australia in south London.

And it was confirmed shortly after the conclusion of the match on Sunday’s final day that India will lose all of their match fees for their slow over rate, with Australia also docking 80 percent of their match fees.

India were ruled to be five overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, while Australia were found to be four overs short.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

India’s Shubman Gill will also face a further sanction for appearing to criticize the decision to give him out on the fourth day of the Test, breaching article 2.7 which relates to public criticism or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match.

The young opener was fined a further 15% of his match fee, meaning he will have to pay the money back as part of his punishment given he has effectively incurred 115% of match fees in fines.

Television umpire Richard Kettleborough adjudged that a catch by Cameron Green to remove Gill had been taken cleanly. Gill took to social media later in the day to make a post that appeared to question the decision.

Seven wickets fell before lunch on the fifth day as India’s hopes of a remarkable victory vanished on a bright and humid Sunday morning in south London.

An additional 15 minutes were taken at the end of the session to allow the final wicket to be taken, and Nathan Lyon did the honors when he picked up the scalp of Mohammed Siraj to secure Australia the World Test Championship title.