Pakistan’s Saadi Abbas Wins International Karate Championship in Montreal

The city of Montreal witnessed an exhilarating display of skill and determination at the prestigious Montreal Open International Karate Championship, held on 10-11 June 2023.

Among the esteemed participants, Saadi Abbas, representing Pakistan in the 75 kg category, emerged as champion, clinching the gold medal for his country.

Saadi’s remarkable journey to the top began with a sensational victory over Hamoon Dearfshipur of Iran. In a closely contested match, Saadi showcased his agility and precision, securing a hard-fought 4-2 victory.

Undeterred by his initial success, Saadi continued to dazzle the audience with his incredible Karate prowess. He faced tough competition in the subsequent rounds, defeating the talented Canadian athlete, Ilyas Abdoun, by the same scoreline of 4-2.

In the final, Saadi exhibited a masterclass performance against another Canadian, Allarie Caron Nellgan. With a dominant display, Saadi emerged victorious, triumphing over his opponent by an impressive score of 4-1. His consistent excellence throughout the tournament undoubtedly earned him the coveted gold medal.

Saadi Abbas’s remarkable achievement has also paved the way for greater opportunities on the international stage. He is set to represent Pakistan in the upcoming Asian Games, scheduled to be held in China later this year.

With his exceptional skills and unwavering determination, Saadi aims to continue his winning streak, further cementing his name among the finest karate athletes in the world.