Sports Icons Hail Novak Djokovic’s Monumental French Open Win

By Saad Nasir | Published Jun 12, 2023 | 3:27 pm

Novak Djokovic made history yet again as he clinched his record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open. The Serbian legend emerged victorious in a gripping final against Casper Ruud, prevailing with a 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 scoreline.

With this momentous win, Djokovic became the first male player to secure all four major titles at least three times, solidifying his status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

ALSO READ

As a result of the historic win, Djokovic surpassed Rafael Nadal’s Grand Slam tally of 22, placing him atop the list of most Grand Slam wins in men’s tennis.

The historic accomplishment drew admiration and praise from superstars and fans alike across the globe. Rafael Nadal displayed extreme sportsmanship as he congratulated Djokovic on the remarkable feat. The likes of Boxing legend, Mike Tyson, NFL legend, Tom Brady, and cricket legend, AB de Villiers, were also among the superstars to congratulate Djokovic.

ALSO READ

Djokovic’s relentless pursuit of excellence and unmatched consistency has made him a force to be reckoned with in the sport. As he adds another remarkable chapter to his remarkable career, tennis enthusiasts eagerly anticipate his future endeavors, wondering just how many more records Djokovic will shatter before his journey concludes.

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


lens

Fiza Ali Mourns the Loss of Her Elder Sister [Video]
Read more in lens

proproperty

Builders to Receive Tax Relief for New Construction Projects under Budget 2023-24
Read more in proproperty
close
>