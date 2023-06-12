Sports Icons Hail Novak Djokovic’s Monumental French Open Win

Novak Djokovic made history yet again as he clinched his record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open. The Serbian legend emerged victorious in a gripping final against Casper Ruud, prevailing with a 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 scoreline.

With this momentous win, Djokovic became the first male player to secure all four major titles at least three times, solidifying his status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

As a result of the historic win, Djokovic surpassed Rafael Nadal’s Grand Slam tally of 22, placing him atop the list of most Grand Slam wins in men’s tennis.

Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole

23 is a number that just a few years back was imposible to think about, and you made it!

Enjoy it with your family and team! 👏🏻 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 11, 2023

The historic accomplishment drew admiration and praise from superstars and fans alike across the globe. Rafael Nadal displayed extreme sportsmanship as he congratulated Djokovic on the remarkable feat. The likes of Boxing legend, Mike Tyson, NFL legend, Tom Brady, and cricket legend, AB de Villiers, were also among the superstars to congratulate Djokovic.

Milan and Mike Tyson – "Yeah Djokovic!" 💪 ig pic.twitter.com/UQyt6OeQaq — 𝚗𝚒𝚌𝚔. A͟O͟¹⁰ (@NoleLondon) June 11, 2023

Brady congratulating Djokovic after becoming the oldest French Open singles champion 🐐🤝🐐 pic.twitter.com/GKl5jXSt9s — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 11, 2023

It’s been a privilege to follow Novak Djokovic’s career! Youngsters of today should take note — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) June 11, 2023

Djokovic’s relentless pursuit of excellence and unmatched consistency has made him a force to be reckoned with in the sport. As he adds another remarkable chapter to his remarkable career, tennis enthusiasts eagerly anticipate his future endeavors, wondering just how many more records Djokovic will shatter before his journey concludes.