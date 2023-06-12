PIMS is Expanding its Emergency Department to Improve Services

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has announced plans to expand its emergency department this year.

The expansion project aims to accommodate the increasing number of patients by adding 75 new beds and introducing state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities, operating theaters, and other essential amenities.

The government has approved the new emergency block, which includes the construction of an additional floor. This development will provide top-quality emergency services to citizens, addressing the pressing healthcare needs of the population.

Dr. Mubashir Mushtaq Daha, the official spokesperson for PIMS, revealed that the decision to upgrade the department was made by the Planning Commission. Under their guidance, it was determined that the department’s capabilities would be enhanced by adding 75 new beds, along with the necessary diagnostic facilities and operating theaters.

Following approval from the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, the project documents were promptly submitted to the Planning Commission. The project will begin later this year, after the allocation of the requisite funds.

Upon completion, the expanded emergency block at PIMS will boast a total of 239 beds and will be outfitted with modern facilities, including a laboratory, an operation theater, and X-ray services.

This project is slated for completion by the next year and promises to significantly elevate the quality of emergency services provided to patients in Islamabad and its environs. PIMS management has already issued directives to ensure the uninterrupted provision of medical services to incoming patients.