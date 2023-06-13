Biparjoy Update: Strong Dust Storm Hits Al-Asif Square in Karachi

Karachi’s Al-Asif Square in Sohrab Goth has been hit by a massive dust storm on Tuesday afternoon. According to the latest reports, Cyclone Biparjoy is creeping perilously closer to Sindh’s coastal belt, of which, the dust storm is reportedly a precursor.

A video of the dust storm is currently making rounds on social media. The video, shot from inside a moving bus, shows massive wind gusts and sand moving across the dusty desert roads.

According to the details, the Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) “Biparjoy” over the northeast Arabian Sea moved further north-northwestward during the last 12 hours.

It has weakened into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) and now lies near Latitude 20.7°N & Longitude 67.1°E at a distance of about 470 km south of Karachi and 460 km south of Thatta.

Maximum sustained surface winds are 140-150 Km/hour gusts 170 Km/hour. Reports suggest that the evacuation is underway in Sindh as the cyclone draws dangerously close to the city of lights.