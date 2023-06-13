Ganguly’s Remarks Make Him Laughing Stock After He Fails to Cope With WTC Loss

Former Indian cricket captain, Sourav Ganguly recently made a controversial statement suggesting that winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a more challenging feat than claiming the illustrious World Cup.

Ganguly’s remarks came in the aftermath of India’s disappointing 209-run loss against Australia in the 2021-23 World Test Championship final.

Winning the IPL is even more difficult than winning the World Cup. You have to play 14 matches then Playoffs in the IPL, whereas you qualify for Semis, and then the Final after 4-5 matches in the World Cup.

Ganguly’s assertion that the IPL’s format, consisting of 14 league matches followed by playoffs, presents a greater challenge than the process of qualifying for the World Cup semifinals and finals is subject to considerable debate.

While the IPL undoubtedly demands consistent performance over a lengthier duration, the World Cup showcases a higher level of competition, where national teams from around the globe battle for cricketing supremacy.

Critics argue that Ganguly’s comments display a lack of appreciation for the historical significance and prestige of the World Cup.

The former Indian captain’s unnecessary remark right after India’s loss in the World Test Championship final reflects poor sportsman spirit and surely looks like a coping mechanism in order to deal with yet another loss in an ICC tournament knockout fixture.