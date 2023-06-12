When the Stakes are High Virat Kohli Seems to Falter [Analysis]

When it comes to cricket, only a few renowned players can boast the kind of success that Virat Kohli has enjoyed.

His unparalleled skill, techniques, tenacity, and sheer dominance with the bat have made him a modern-day legend and regarded as one of the Fabulous Four.

However, there is one aspect of his career that has raised eyebrows about his greatness and left many questioning his ability to deliver for his team on the big stage.

As we delve into the performance of the former captain in ICC knockouts, an alarming pattern emerges. Time and again, when the stakes are highest, Kohli seems to falter.

While his numbers in bilateral series and even the league stages of major tournaments are extraordinary, it is in those make-or-break moments of the events that he fails.

Format Runs Matches Average 100s 50s ODI 12,898 274 57.3 46 65 Test 109 8,479 48.7 28 28 T20I 115 4,008 52.7 1 37

One cannot help but recall the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final against the Men in Green, where the Indian team was heavily favored to outclass the opposition.

Chasing 339 runs, his batting prowess was expected to come to the fore. However, what transpired on that fateful day was a rare sight when Kohli was dismissed for just five runs.

The 2019 ICC World Cup semi-final against New Zealand presented another glaring example of the struggles of the second-highest century scorer when the stakes are high.

Chasing a gettable total of 240 runs, Kohli was expected to lead the charge and steer his team to victory. But once again, he failed to deliver when it mattered the most.

Matches Format Runs Opponent Result Final 2011 WC ODI 35 Sri Lanka Won Final 2013 CT ODI 43 England Won Final 2014 T20 WC T20I 77 Sri Lanka Lost Final 2017 CT ODI 5 Pakistan Lost Final 2021 WTC Test 57 New Zealand Lost Final 2023 WTC Test 63 Australia Lost

There could be multiple reasons behind the right-hander’s inability to chase down targets in ICC knockout matches, and one of the key factors could be the immense pressure.

The weight of expectations from a cricket-crazy nation and the desire to live up to the legacy of past legends can take a toll on even the most accomplished players.

Another aspect that cannot be ignored is the psychological aspect of his game. Kohli thrives on aggression and assertiveness, often wearing his emotions on his sleeve.

While this intensity has worked wonders for the 34-year-old batter in other formats, it can sometimes be counterproductive when the stakes and expectations are at their highest.

The pressure-cooker environment of an ICC knockout match demands a level-headed approach, calculated decision-making, and the ability to absorb pressure from every player.

Perhaps the burden on his shoulders is the expectations that follow him everywhere, as he is hailed as the “chase master,” setting an unbelievably high bar for himself.

Virat Kohli in ICC and other knockout matches;